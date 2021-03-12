Seven from Timesland make VHSCA first team in boys basketball

Seven more Timesland boys basketball player have been named to the first team by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
Players selected were: Class 5 — Jamonte Smith (Patrick Henry), C.J. Goode (William Fleming); Class 4 — A.J. McCloud (Pulaski County); Class 3 — Ayrion Journiette (Northside); Class 2 — Cam Cormany (Radford); Tanyan Sutphin (Floyd County); Patrick Clevenger (James River).
Second-team picks from Timesland were: Class 5 — Elijah Mitchell (William Fleming), Brooks Derey (Patrick Henry); Class 4 — Matt Joyce (Blacksburg); Class 3 — Conner Tilley (Lord Botetourt), Stark Jones (Cave Spring); Class 2 — Stephen Barber (Glenvar), Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County); Alex Kanipe (Radford); Jayson Easton (James River).
The Class 1 team was announced earlier.
CLASS 6
First team
Chris Kuzemka, Centreville, sr.; Donald Hand, Landstown, jr.; Tyrell Harris, Potomac, sr.; Andre Speight, South County, sr.; Avery Ford, Centreville, sr.; Brayton Wheeler, Hayfield, jr.; Trey Nelson, Patriot, sr.; Kyton Lewis, Thomas Dale, sr.; Kyle Honore, Potomac, jr.; Jamie Kaiser, Lake Braddock, soph.
Second team
Cole Grubbs, James River-Midlothian, sr.; James Jasper, John Champe, sr.; John Awoke, Annandale, soph.; Matt Lauture, South Lakes, sr.; Mason Makovec, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Anthony Jackson, Potomac, sr.; Trenton Picott, South County, sr.; Nate Legg, McLean, sr.; Chad Watson, Patriot, sr.; Miles Phillips, Thomas Dale, jr.
Player of the year
Chris Kuzemka, Centreville.
Coach of the year
Kevin Harris, Centreville.
CLASS 5
First team
Elijah Kennedy, Green Run, sr.; Jaden Daughtry, L.C. Bird, jr.; Greg Spurlock, Rock Ridge, sr.; Jamonte Smith, Patrick Henry, sr.; Jacob Thomas, Stone Bridge, jr.; Jeremiah Hutton, Manchester, sr.; Jacob Cooper, Green Run, sr.; Dominic Stanford, Kempsville, sr.; Brycen Blaine, L.C. Bird, jr.; C.J. Goode, William Fleming, sr.
Second team
Josh Morse, Albemarle, sr.; Michael Ziller, Riverside, sr.; Noah Richardson-Keys, Manchester, sr.; Jarell Pope, Princess Anne, sr.; Bryce Shaw, Salem-Virginia Beach, sr.; Promyse Ferguson, L.C. Bird, sr.; Dominic Meyers, Briar Woods, sr.; Elijah Mitchell, William Fleming, soph.; Brooks Derey, Patrick Henry, soph.; Dylan Hundermark, Stone Bridge.
Player of the year
Elijah Kennedy, Green Run.
Coach of the year
Kent Kling, Stone Bridge.
CLASS 4
First team
Demetri Gardner, John Handley, sr.; Rasheed Daniels, Monacan, soph.; Rashad Tucker, Smithfield, sr.; Kavon Ferrell, Halifax County, sr.; Corey Moye, Smithfield, sr.; Kam Roberts, Halifax County, soph.; Ja’Mais Werts, Monacan, sr.; Chaz Lattimore, John Handley, sr.; A.J. McCloud, Pulaski County, sr.; O.J. Jackson, Grafton, sr.
Second team
George Mwesigwa, Loudoun County, jr.; Brendan Boyers, Loudoun County, jr.; Jaden Waller, Halifax County, sr.; Aaron Brooks, Courtland, soph.; Xander Alston, Troy Giles, Smithfield, soph.; Corey Long, Eastern View, jr.; D’aze Hunter, Eastern View; Matt Joyce, Blacksburg, jr.; Martin Perdue, Broad Run, soph.
Player of the year
Demetri Gardner, John Handley.
Coach of the year
Theotis Porter, Smithfield.
CLASS 3
First team
Elvin Edmonds III, Hopewell, sr.; Wes Williams, Independence, soph.; Jaylen Leftwich, Liberty Christian, sr.; Ayrion Journiette, Northside, jr.; Tyheim Love, Petersburg, jr.; Logan Barbour, William Monroe, sr.; Camelo Pacheco, Spotswood, jr.; Jake Thacker, Abingdon, sr.; LaMonta Ellis, Hopewell, senior; Chase Hungate, Abingdon, sr.
Second team
Ricky Goode-Wright, James Monroe, sr.; Zymir Faulkner, Charlottesville, sr.; James Puaauli-Pelham, Hopewell, sr.; Zack Diggs, Skyline, soph.; Andrew Shifflett, Western Albemarle, sr.; Conner Tilley, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, jr.; Jacobi Lambert, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Stark Jones, Cave Spring, soph.; Evan Ramsey, Abingdon, soph.
Player of the year
Elvin Edmonds IV, Hopewell.
Coach of the year
Elvin Edmonds III, Hopewell.
CLASS 2
First team
Bradley Bunch, Union, jr.; Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham, jr.; Cam Cormany, Radford, sr.; Alex Rasnick, Union; Tanner Rivenburg, Buffalo Gap; Tanyan Sutphin, Floyd County, sr;; Patrick Clevenger, James River; Sean Cusano, Union; Kyle Evick, East Rockingham; Eli Starnes, Gate City; David Graves, Graham; Gabe Brown, Ridgeview.
Second team
Keandre Rhone, King William; Kavantay Hayes, King William; Canaan Pierce, Page County; Josiah Jackson, Staunton; Stephen Barber, Glenvar, jr.; Kaiden Swortzel, Floyd County, soph.; Alex Kanipe, Radford, sr.; Jayson Easton, James River, jr.; Nick Owens, Graham.