Delmarva scored five second-inning runs to take the lead for good and claimed a 7-1 home win Friday evening over Salem.

Shorebirds starter Zach Peek scattered three hits, walked one and struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Jefferson Forest High School product was making his second appearance of the season as part of a rehab assignment. Peek underwent Tommy John surgery one year ago.

The Shorebirds (47-63 overall, 19-26 second half) used a trio of extra-base hits in the second, capped by Stiven Acevedo’s two-run homer, to seize control.

The Red Sox (50-59, 20-26) could have taken a lead in the second inning. They loaded the bases with one out against Peek.

Alejandro Mendez (3-1) was brought in and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam.

Albert Feliz and Johnfrank Salazar each went 2 for 4. Feliz’s ninth-inning single scored Natanael Yuten for Salem’s lone run.