Delmarva scored three runs in the eighth inning for valuable insurance runs as the Shorebirds defeated Salem 7-3 in the series’ second game Wednesday night.

The Shorebirds (46-62 overall, 18-25 second half) only had two hits in the eighth inning. Anderson De Los Santos had an RBI single, and Delmarva scored two more runs on Salem catcher Johanfran Garcia’s throwing error.

The Red Sox (49-58, 19-25) trailed 4-3 after four innings.

Luis Ravelo had a two-run double in the first inning and Jhostynxon Garcia added an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Salem starter Elvis Soto (0-2) suffered the loss by allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered two homers.

Randy Beriguete struck out the side in the ninth inning for the save.

Game 3 of the series on Thursday night was not over by press time.