Delmarva recorded a hit in only one inning of Wednesday night's doubleheader nightcap against Salem.

That's all the Shorebirds needed.

Delmarva rattled off three runs on five hits in the second inning and held off the Red Sox, 3-1, to split the twin bill at Carilion Clinic Field.

Red Sox starter Luis De La Rosa (2-4) and reliever Nathanael Cruz faced the minimum outside of the second inning.

That was all the Shorebirds (27-32) needed for its three pitchers to secure the victory.

The Red Sox (26-32) got on the board in the top of the sixth inning on Claudio Simon's single that brought in Abhram Liendo.

Salem had runners in scoring position in the second through fourth innings.

The Red Sox won the first game 7-1 as Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz won his third straight decision. Rodriguez-Cruz (6-1) allowed only two hits over five innings. Albert Feliz and Cutter Coffey each homered for Salem.

The fourth game of the series Thursday night was not over by press time.