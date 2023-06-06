Isaac Simmons stepped into the scorer’s tent at Woodmont Country Club for the second time Monday and couldn’t fully appreciate his 36-hole score during the U.S. Open final qualifier.

The Huddleston native was tied atop the clubhouse leaderboard at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. Yet, with several golfers left on the course who could knock Simmons from his perch, he didn’t allow the moment to get too big until the final scorecard was submitted.

Simmons, a senior at Liberty University, breathed a sigh of relief less than an hour later. His ticket was punched to one of the PGA Tour’s four major tournaments.

“Once we got everything official and all the scores in, it was pretty surreal,” Simmons said Tuesday morning in a phone interview.

Simmons shot 4-under 138 over his two rounds at Woodmont and claimed co-medalist honors with Stanford’s Karl Vilips to claim two of the four qualifying spots for the upcoming U.S. Open.

The major tournament is scheduled for June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan and LIV golfer Sebastian Munoz claimed their spots in the 4-for-2 playoff that included Virginia rising senior George Duangmanee and former UVa golfer Ben Kohles.

Brennan, Munoz, Duangmanee and Kohles each shot 3-under 139 over their 36 holes.

There were 60 players vying for four spots into the U.S. Open at Woodmont.

“I was just staying ready for a potential playoff; we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Simmons said after posting five birdies and three bogeys in each of his two rounds Monday. “I couldn’t really celebrate or think about it for probably 30 minutes or an hour after I had finished.”

Virginia Tech graduates and professionals Mark Lawrence and Connor Burgess did not make the cut. Lawrence shot a two-round total of 12-over 154, while Burgess was disqualified after his first round under Rule 3.3b, which states each hole score on the scorecard must be identifiable to the correct hole.

Forest native Zach Bauchou did not make the cut in his qualifier at Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. He shot a two-round total of 4-over 148.

Viktor Hovland, who won the Memorial on Sunday, spent Monday caddying for Bauchou, his former teammate at Oklahoma State.

Simmons spent the majority of Tuesday’s drive home to Bedford County planning what the next two weeks will look like in preparation for him and his family. The Jefferson Forest High School graduate hopes to fly out to Los Angeles on Sunday and spend three days practicing at Los Angeles Country Club before the opening round.

“It’s kind of a quick turnaround,” he said. “I don’t have time to kind of just sit and take a day off and just enjoy it almost. It’s kind of like, OK, that was cool.”

Simmons’ summer got busier by qualifying for the U.S. Open.

He is now exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Amateur that will be held Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

He was exempt from qualifying for the upcoming Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship by advancing to last year’s semifinals. He said Tuesday he intends on playing this year on his home course of Boonsboro Country Club when the event is held June 26-30.

Simmons enjoyed a breakout season with the Flames. He posted a career-best scoring average of 71.8 over 13 tournaments and posted a score of par or better in 18 of the 39 rounds he played.

Simmons finished fourth at the ASUN Championship and finished in a tie for 49th at the NCAA Bath Regional.

“It’s good prep to play a lot of tough courses throughout the season and play a lot of 36-hole days and then obviously waking up and playing the next day,” he said of a typical college season. “We play a lot of golf when we’re tired and we’re worn out and we’re exhausted. All of that is really good prep for a 36-hole marathon day on a tough golf course.”

VT’s DiNunzio wins Andrews Invitational

Becca DiNunzio, who recently finished her senior season at Virginia Tech, got the summer off to a hot start Tuesday.

DiNunzio shot a final-round 69 and overcame a one-stroke deficit to win the Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro.

DiNunzio finished with a three-day total of 6-under 210. She finished one stroke ahead of Western Kentucky’s Catie Craig.

DiNunzio became the second straight player with Virginia Tech ties to win the event.

Morgan Ketchum, who recently completed her freshman season at Tech, edged former Hokie Jessica Spicer in a one-hole playoff to win last year’s tournament.

Ramsuer, Spaar win Hunting Hills Four-Ball

Brandon Ramsuer and Jason Spaar shot a two-day total of 12-under 128 to win the Hunting Hills Four-Ball Classic title by one stroke over the past weekend.

Ramsuer and Spaar shot 63 in Saturday’s first round and 65 in Sunday’s final round.

Garrison Conner and Jared Grinde finished second with a two-day score of 11-under 129.

Paul Powell and Van Renick birdied the first playoff hole to edge Randy Newsome and Mikeal Johnston to win the senior division title.