Sox fall to Pelicans in series opener

Pablo Aliendo hit a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning to give Myrtle Beach the lead for good, and the Pelicans held on for a 5-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (11-8) lost for just the third time in 11 games, while the Pelicans (9-10) won their second straight.
Salem took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run single by Wil Dalton, but Jacob Wetzel cut that advantage in half with an RBI single in the fifth before Aliendo delivered the decisive blow.
Dalton finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Salem, while Matthew Lugo also had two hits. Sox leadoff man Gilberto Jimenez finished 0 for 4 – just the third time in 18 games this season he’s gone hitless.
Pelicans relievers Jose Albertos and Bailey Reid combined to blank the Sox for the final 4 1/3 innings.
ON DECK: The Sox and Pelicans continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
