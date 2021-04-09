 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday April 9
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday April 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cook Out 250, at Martinsville Speedway (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Indiana State at Illinois State

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Clemson

3 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Boston College

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Western Carolina, doubleheader

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida State at Louisville

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, West Virginia at Baylor

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Oregon

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia

GOLF

8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From The Masters"

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"

9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Groups

9:25 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Holes 4, 5 and 6

10 a.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at the Masters"

10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Holes 15 and 16

3 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Tour, The Masters, Second Round, at Augusta, Ga. (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 256, Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida, at Uncasville, Conn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at L.A. Dodgers

4:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Francisco 

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Atlanta

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at New York

9:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Golden State

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Golden State

NHL

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Buffalo

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Minnesota at St. Louis

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Fulham

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Chicago at Houston

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina, doubleheader

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota at Northwestern

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Duke at Florida St.

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at California

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon

SURFING

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Newcastle Cup

TENNIS

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Volvo Car Open, quarterfinals, at Charleston, S.C.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert