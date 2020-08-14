Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Brisbane at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice, at Barcelona
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 3 (delayed tape)
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming): U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals, at Bandon, Ore.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals, at Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, second round (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, second round, at Thomastown, Ireland (delayed tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at Lotte
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington, conclusion of suspended game
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at Toronto
7:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, EA Sports UFC Virtual Fight Card
NBA
4:15 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Philadelphia vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Dallas vs. Calgary, at Edmonton
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Wellington at Dunedin
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canberra at Brisbane
SOCCER
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Bayern Munich at Barcelona (same-day tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open quarterfinals and Prague Open quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Monaco
WNBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Seattle vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!