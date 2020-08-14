You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 14
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 14

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Brisbane at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice, at Barcelona

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, practice

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 3 (delayed tape)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at North Berwick, Scotland

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.: Peacock (streaming): U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals, at Bandon, Ore.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals, at Bandon, Ore.

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, second round (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, second round, at Thomastown, Ireland (delayed tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at Lotte

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington, conclusion of suspended game

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, EA Sports UFC Virtual Fight Card

NBA

4:15 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Philadelphia vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Dallas vs. Calgary, at Edmonton

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Wellington at Dunedin

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Bayern Munich at Barcelona (same-day tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open quarterfinals and Prague Open quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Prague Open semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Monaco

WNBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Seattle vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert