Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Western

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Essendon

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Carb Day

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, KDI Office Technology 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)

CROSS COUNTRY

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

FISHING

8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, second round, at Troon, United Kingdom

8:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Gold (streaming), PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, featured group including Lanto Griffin, at Norton, Mass.

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, second round, at Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, second Round, at Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, at Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, at Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, final round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, NC at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

8 p.m.: ESPN, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Francisco

MEN'S BASKEBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Serving The Stripes"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 244, Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 6, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 6, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Saint-George at Brisbane

SOCCER

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League final, Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, at Cologne, Germany

WNBA

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

