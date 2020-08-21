Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Western
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Essendon
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Carb Day
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, KDI Office Technology 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at 4:30 p.m.)
CROSS COUNTRY
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg
FISHING
8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, second round, at Troon, United Kingdom
8:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Gold (streaming), PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, featured group including Lanto Griffin, at Norton, Mass.
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, second round, at Newport, United Kingdom
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, second Round, at Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, at Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, second round, at Norton, Mass.
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, final round, at Hollister, Mo. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, NC at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore
8 p.m.: ESPN, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at San Francisco
MEN'S BASKEBALL
10 p.m.: ACC Network, "Serving The Stripes"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 244, Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov, at Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Denver vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 3, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 6, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, at Toronto
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 6, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Saint-George at Brisbane
SOCCER
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League final, Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, at Cologne, Germany
WNBA
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.
