Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 28
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 28

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Port Adelaide

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Pitt game

GOLF

7 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)

10 p.m.: ESPN, Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, SK at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, doubleheader

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Boston

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 FSU-UVa game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Serving The Stripes"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Orlando vs. Milwaukee (possibly)

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Oklahoma City vs. Houston (possibly)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League finals

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers (possibly)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Wests at Penrith

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals

WNBA

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Connecticut

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Washington vs. Phoenix

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-FSU game

Tags

