Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Port Adelaide
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 UVa-Pitt game
GOLF
7 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, second round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)
10 p.m.: ESPN, Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, SK at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, doubleheader
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Boston
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at St. Louis
10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 FSU-UVa game
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Serving The Stripes"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Orlando vs. Milwaukee (possibly)
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Oklahoma City vs. Houston (possibly)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League finals
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers (possibly)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Wests at Penrith
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals
12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals
WNBA
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Connecticut
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Washington vs. Phoenix
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-FSU game
