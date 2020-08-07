You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 7
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 7

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Henry Ford Health System 200, at Brooklyn, Mich. (prerace show at 5:30 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series Finals, Game 3, Virginia-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

Midnight: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Pittsburgh game

3 a.m. (Saturday): ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Virginia game

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): PGA Championship, second round, at San Francisco

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, English Championship, second round, at Hertfordshire, England

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, at Rockville, Md.

4 p.m.: ESPN, PGA Championship, second round, at San Francisco

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, at Sylvania, Ohio

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, second round, at North Plains, Ore.

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship"

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, KT at Hanwha

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Texas

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Coaches' Roundtable" with Ron Rivera, Scott Brooks, Todd Reirden and Mike Thibault (new)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 243, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Orlando vs. Philadelphia, at Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Washington vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fa.

9 p.m.: TNT, Seeding Games, Boston vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Nashville vs. Arizona, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, at Toronto

6:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Edmonton vs. Chicago, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Toronto vs. Columbus, at Toronto  (joined in progress)

10:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 4, Vancouver vs. Minnesota, at Edmonton

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Wellington

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Canberra at Penrith

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Leg 2, Real Madrid at Manchester City

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Leg 2, Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus (same-day tape)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open, quarterfinals

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, New York vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

