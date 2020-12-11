Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 11

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice
4:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice
BIATHLON
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's 10km sprint, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)
BOXING
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Shaka Stevenson-Toka Clary weigh-in
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Stevenson-Clary interview special
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network, 2018 UVa-Virginia Tech game
7 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona State at Arizona
9 p.m.; ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-UVa game
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Nevada vs. San Jose State, at Las Vegas
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, first round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Open, second round, at Houston
2 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN2, MLB Players Cup Featuring Fortnite (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Seton Hall
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Appalachian State at Charlotte
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Georgetown
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Creighton
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Omaha at Kansas
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Iona at Fairfield
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa State at Iowa
9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Marquette at UCLA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Houston at Chicago
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Sacramento at Portland
SKIING
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ski Flying World Championships, men's individual, at Planica, Slovenia (same-day tape)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Leeds
SURFING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Wisconsin
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Washington
