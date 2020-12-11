 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 11
AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

4:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

BIATHLON

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's 10km sprint, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)

BOXING

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Shaka Stevenson-Toka Clary weigh-in

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Stevenson-Clary interview special

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network, 2018 UVa-Virginia Tech game

7 p.m.; ESPN, Arizona State at Arizona

9 p.m.; ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-UVa game

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Nevada vs. San Jose State, at Las Vegas

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, first round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Open, second round, at Houston

2 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN2, MLB Players Cup Featuring Fortnite (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. John's at Seton Hall

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Appalachian State at Charlotte

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Georgetown

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Creighton

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Omaha at Kansas

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Iona at Fairfield

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa State at Iowa

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Marquette at UCLA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Houston at Chicago

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Sacramento at Portland

SKIING

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ski Flying World Championships, men's individual, at Planica, Slovenia (same-day tape)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Leeds

SURFING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, Pipe Masters

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Wisconsin

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Washington

