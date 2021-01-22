 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 22
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Michigan at Notre Dame

ESPORTS

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Learfield Collegiate National Madden Final, Part I (taped)

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, Learfield Collegiate National Madden Final, Part II (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round

Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Desert Classic, Second Round, at La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

3 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ball State at Ohio

7 p.m.; ESPNU, St. Peter's At Siena

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan At Purdue

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno State at Boise State

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall At Butler

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego State At Air Force

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 a.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 257 weigh-in

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 257 preview

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at Phoenix

NHL

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

SAILING

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series

SOCCER

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League semifinal, Arcahaie at Deportivo Saprissa

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia, at Orlando, Fla. 

SWIMMING AND DIVING

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Radford

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Oregon

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota At Michigan

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Missouri

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Washington State

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Wisconsin

WRESTLING

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Minnesota

