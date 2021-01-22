Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 22

COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Michigan at Notre Dame
ESPORTS
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Learfield Collegiate National Madden Final, Part I (taped)
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, Learfield Collegiate National Madden Final, Part II (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round
Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Desert Classic, Second Round, at La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
3 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ball State at Ohio
7 p.m.; ESPNU, St. Peter's At Siena
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan At Purdue
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno State at Boise State
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall At Butler
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego State At Air Force
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 a.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 257 weigh-in
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 257 preview
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at Phoenix
NHL
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington
7 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
SAILING
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series
SOCCER
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League semifinal, Arcahaie at Deportivo Saprissa
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia, at Orlando, Fla.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Radford
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Oregon
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota At Michigan
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Missouri
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Washington State
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue at Wisconsin
WRESTLING
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech