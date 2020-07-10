Sports TV listings for Friday July 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Fremantle
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at West Coast
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 Coke 600
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Quarterfinal, Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, at Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Quarterfinal, Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, at Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 South Florida-Miami game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Coastal Carolina-N.C. State game
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 14
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Tour de France, Stage 17
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 17
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, Second Round, at Dublin, Ohio
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Celebrity Tour, American Century Championship, First Round, at Stateline, Nev.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Lotte
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2014 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Safe at Home"
7 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game
MISCELLANEOUS
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Canberra
SOCCER
9 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Seattle vs. San Jose, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Serie