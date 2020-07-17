Sports TV listings for Friday July 17
Sports TV listings for Friday July 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, North Melbourne at Richmond

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game," new episode with Michael Waltrip and Clint Bowyer

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa Speedway Race 1, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa Speedway Race 1, at Newton, Iowa

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice

GOLF

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Second Round, at Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at SK

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview (new)

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: EA Madden NFL 21 Ratings" (new)

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Auckland at Wellington

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Manly Warringah

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at West Ham

5:58 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, North Carolina at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, New England vs. D.C. at Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, Colorado vs Kansas City, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, North Carolina vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals

9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs W.Va.

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

Noon: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Chicago vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

