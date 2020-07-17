Sports TV listings for Friday July 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, North Melbourne at Richmond
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "The Home Game," new episode with Michael Waltrip and Clint Bowyer
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa Speedway Race 1, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Iowa Speedway Race 1, at Newton, Iowa
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice
GOLF
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial, Second Round, at Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at SK
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview (new)
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Special: EA Madden NFL 21 Ratings" (new)
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Auckland at Wellington
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Manly Warringah
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at West Ham
5:58 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, North Carolina at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, New England vs. D.C. at Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, Colorado vs Kansas City, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.
Midnight: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinal, North Carolina vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals
9 a.m.: Facebook Watch, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Washington, at White Sulphur Springs W.Va.
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE
Noon: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Chicago vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Springfield, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, San Diego vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!