Sports TV listings for Friday July 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 200, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, at Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle Featured" rerun
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Clemson
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Pittsburgh game
FISHING
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Lawrence River
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, British Masters, Third Round, at Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Second Round, at Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Samsung at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Detroit at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Houston
10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Angels at Oakland
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC Fight Night preview show
10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 42, Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis, at Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
5 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Oklahoma City vs. Boston, at Reunion, Fla.
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. Toronto, at Kissimmee, Fla.
NHL
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference preview show
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference preview show
OLYMPICS
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo"
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Lighting the Olympic Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments"
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday): National Rugby League, Sydney at New Zealand
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
TENNIS
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship; UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE; World TeamTennis match between Orange County and Philadelphia
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World TeamTennis, New York vs. Vegas, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. Chicago, at White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
