By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at West Coast (live)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Gold Coast at Geelong (live)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Brisbane (live)

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Austria Grand Prix, practice (live)

2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, ARCA Menards Series, at Indianapolis (live)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Spots Network, IndyCar qualifying, at Indianapolis (live)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, practice (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 1991 Sugar Bowl, UVa-Tennessee

8 p.m.: ESPNU, "Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead" (new)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 3

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, at Detroit (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at KT (live)

LACROSSE

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, finishes of eight 2019 Premier Lacrosse League games

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League preview (new)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken's streak ends

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2011 World Series, Game 6, Texas-St. Louis

3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Chicago Cubs game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Cincinnati game

MISCELLANEOUS

9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell" (new)

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Christchurch at Dunedin (live)

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game

TENNIS

Noon and 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel,  Draft Kings All-American Team Cup (live)

