AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at West Coast (live)
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Gold Coast at Geelong (live)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Brisbane (live)
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Austria Grand Prix, practice (live)
2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, ARCA Menards Series, at Indianapolis (live)
4:30 p.m.: NBC Spots Network, IndyCar qualifying, at Indianapolis (live)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, practice (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 1991 Sugar Bowl, UVa-Tennessee
8 p.m.: ESPNU, "Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead" (new)
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 3
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, at Detroit (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Kiwoom at KT (live)
LACROSSE
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, finishes of eight 2019 Premier Lacrosse League games
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League preview (new)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken's streak ends
Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2011 World Series, Game 6, Texas-St. Louis
3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Chicago Cubs game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Cincinnati game
MISCELLANEOUS
9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell" (new)
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Christchurch at Dunedin (live)
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game
TENNIS
Noon and 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Draft Kings All-American Team Cup (live)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.