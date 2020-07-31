You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday July 31
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday July 31

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Essendon

3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice

FISHING

11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmater Elite Series, at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, Second Round

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, at Toledo, Ohio

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Second Round, at Truckee, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2002 Sprite Slam Jam (featuring J.J. Redick and others)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, SK at KT

LACROSSE

Noon: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, semifinal, at Columbia, Md.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, semifinal, at Columbia, Md.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, championship, at Columbia, Md.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at San Francisco

10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Memphis vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Phoenix vs. Washington, at Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Boston vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Houston vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Christchurch

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Nationa Rugby League, Penrith at Manly Warringah

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, Orlando City vs. L.A. FC, at Orlando, Fla.

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, New York vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News