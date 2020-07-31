Sports TV listings for Friday July 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Essendon
3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice
FISHING
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmater Elite Series, at Lake Champlain
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, Second Round
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, at Toledo, Ohio
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Second Round, at Truckee, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2002 Sprite Slam Jam (featuring J.J. Redick and others)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, SK at KT
LACROSSE
Noon: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, semifinal, at Columbia, Md.
1 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, semifinal, at Columbia, Md.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, National High School Lacrosse Showcase, championship, at Columbia, Md.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at San Francisco
10 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Memphis vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Seeding Games, Phoenix vs. Washington, at Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Boston vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Houston vs. Dallas, at Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Christchurch
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Nationa Rugby League, Penrith at Manly Warringah
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, Orlando City vs. L.A. FC, at Orlando, Fla.
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, New York vs. Atlanta, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Dallas, at Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, at Bradenton, Fla.
