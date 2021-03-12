 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday March 12
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Virginia

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 6 (delayed tape)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, Second Round

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Players Championship, Second Round, at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Cincinnati vs. Seattle (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Saturday); MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, at Indianapolis

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA semifinal, at Frisco, Texas

Noon; ESPN, SEC quarterfinal, at Nashville, Tenn.

Noon; ESPN2, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal, at Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, SEC quarterfinal

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA semifinal

3 p.m.; ESPN2, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal, Cincinnati vs. SMU

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mid-American Conference semifinal, at Cleveland

6 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal, at Atlantic City, N.J.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal, at New York

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, ACC semifinal, at Greensboro, N.C.

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal

7 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mid-American Conference semifinal

8:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal

8:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 semifinal, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal

9 p.m.; ESPN, ACC semifinal

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West semifinal, at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 semifinal

9:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC quarterfinal

10 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal

11:30 p.m.; ESPN, Pac-12 semifinal

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West semifinal

Midnight; ESPNU, Big West semifinal, at Las Vegas

2 a.m. (Saturday); ESPNU, Big West semifinal (delayed tape)

MEN'S LACROSSE

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Stony Brook at Syracuse

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Memphis

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Vegas at St. Louis

RUGBY

1:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sea Eagles at Roosters

3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Cowboys at Panthers

SAILING

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Races 5-6, at Auckland, New Zealand

SKIING

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Åre, Sweden (delayed tape)

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Newcastle

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), College women, Furman at VMI

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at N.C. State

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Duke

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Marseille and Santiago

5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Chile Open quarterfinal 

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto Zapopan semifinal, at  Guadalajara

TRACK AND FIELD

2:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.; ESPN3 (ESPN.com), NCAA indoor championships, at Fayetteville, Ark.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

11:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 quarterfinal, Texas vs. Iowa St., at Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big Ten semifinal, at Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big Ten semifinal

5 p.m.; ESPNU, America East championship, Stony Brooke at Maine

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at UNC Asheville

