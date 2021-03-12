Sports TV listings for Friday March 12

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Virginia
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 6 (delayed tape)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, Second Round
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Players Championship, Second Round, at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Cincinnati vs. Seattle (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Saturday); MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, at Indianapolis
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA semifinal, at Frisco, Texas
Noon; ESPN, SEC quarterfinal, at Nashville, Tenn.
Noon; ESPN2, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal, at Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, SEC quarterfinal
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA semifinal
3 p.m.; ESPN2, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal, Cincinnati vs. SMU
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mid-American Conference semifinal, at Cleveland
6 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal, at Atlantic City, N.J.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal, at New York
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal
6:30 p.m.; ESPN, ACC semifinal, at Greensboro, N.C.
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal
7 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mid-American Conference semifinal
8:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal
8:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 semifinal, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal
9 p.m.; ESPN, ACC semifinal
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East semifinal
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West semifinal, at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 semifinal
9:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC quarterfinal
10 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference quarterfinal
11:30 p.m.; ESPN, Pac-12 semifinal
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West semifinal
Midnight; ESPNU, Big West semifinal, at Las Vegas
2 a.m. (Saturday); ESPNU, Big West semifinal (delayed tape)
MEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Stony Brook at Syracuse
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Memphis
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.; NHL Network, Vegas at St. Louis
RUGBY
1:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sea Eagles at Roosters
3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Cowboys at Panthers
SAILING
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Races 5-6, at Auckland, New Zealand
SKIING
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Slalom, at Åre, Sweden (delayed tape)
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Newcastle
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), College women, Furman at VMI
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at N.C. State
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Duke
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Marseille and Santiago
5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Chile Open quarterfinal
8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto Zapopan semifinal, at Guadalajara
TRACK AND FIELD
2:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.; ESPN3 (ESPN.com), NCAA indoor championships, at Fayetteville, Ark.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 quarterfinal, Texas vs. Iowa St., at Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big Ten semifinal, at Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 quarterfinal
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big Ten semifinal
5 p.m.; ESPNU, America East championship, Stony Brooke at Maine
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at UNC Asheville