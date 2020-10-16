Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preliminary Final, Geelong at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, Speediatrics 150, at Kansas City, Kan.
BOXING
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Lomachenko-Lopez weigh-in, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN, SMU at Tulane
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Houston
FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Championship, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup, second round, at Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Oakland (La.) at Riverdale (La.)
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, St. Thomas More (La.) at Catholic (La.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Kia at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series, Game 6, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Championship Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, at Arlington, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Preliminary Final, Penrith at South Sydney
SOCCER
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at Clemson
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Sardegna Open, St. Petersburg Open, Cologne Indoors and Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3
5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, Sardegna Open, St. Petersburg Open and Cologne Indoors
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: MASN, Florida State at Miami
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: MASN, North Carolina at N.C. State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Kentucky
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Kansas State
