 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 9
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice

BOXING

10 p.m.: ESPN, WBO Featherweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Georgia Tech

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, second round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, PMG Women's PGA Championship, second round

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, second round

8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dutch Fork (S.C.) at River Bluff (S.C.)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Millard West (Neb.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 5, Houston vs. Oakland, at Los Angeles (if necessary)

7 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 5, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Division Series, Game 4, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA 

9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, semifinal, South Sydney at Parramatta

SOCCER 

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Orlando at Houston

6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Clemson at North Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Duke

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Louisville at Virginia

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Missouri at Tennessee

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at N.C. State

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, women's doubles semifinals

8:45 a.m.: Tennis Channel, French Open, men's singles semifinals

11 a.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, French Open, men's singles semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, French Open, girls singles and doubles championships

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Clemson

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Louisville

7 p.m.: MASN, Boston College at Pittsburgh

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Notebook: Parry McCluer big man has big future
Local

Prep Notebook: Parry McCluer big man has big future

  • Updated

Six-foot-11 Spencer Hamilton, who helped Parry McCluer win the Region 1A championship and reach the Class 1 quarterfinals, picked up a scholarship offer this summer from Old Dominion and that figures to be the first of many.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert