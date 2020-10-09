Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 9

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN, WBO Featherweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Georgia Tech
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, second round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, PMG Women's PGA Championship, second round
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, second round
8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Dutch Fork (S.C.) at River Bluff (S.C.)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Millard West (Neb.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 5, Houston vs. Oakland, at Los Angeles (if necessary)
7 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 5, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego (if necessary)
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, National League Division Series, Game 4, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
9 p.m.: WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, semifinal, South Sydney at Parramatta
SOCCER
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Orlando at Houston
6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Clemson at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Duke
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Louisville at Virginia
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Missouri at Tennessee
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at N.C. State
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, women's doubles semifinals
8:45 a.m.: Tennis Channel, French Open, men's singles semifinals
11 a.m.: WSLS, NBC Sports Network, French Open, men's singles semifinals
5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, French Open, girls singles and doubles championships
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: MASN, Miami at Clemson
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Louisville
7 p.m.: MASN, Boston College at Pittsburgh
