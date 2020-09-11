 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 11
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Tuscany Grand Prix, practice

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, GoBowling 250, at Richmond (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Formula One, Tuscany Grand Prix, practice

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 13 (shortened rerun at 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

GOLF

6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round

Noon: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, second round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, third round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel Digital (streaming), Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Kia at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami, doubleheader

6 p.m.: MASN, Fox Sports 1, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at Arizona (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UFC preview

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 245, Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida, at Montville, Conn.

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers

9 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7, Boston vs. Toronto

NHL

8 p.m.: USA Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Parramatta at Penrith

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Hull Kingston at St. Helens

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Huddersfield at Leeds

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Newcastle at Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Austrian Open and Istanbul Cup

Noon: ESPN2, U.S. Open, women's doubles final

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's singles semifinals

WNBA

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago vs. Dallas

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Seattle vs. Phoenix

