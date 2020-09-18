 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 18
Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 18

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: ESPN2, Melbourne at Essendon

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300 (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Campbell at Coastal Carolina

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 19 (shortened reruns at 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

FIELD HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Syracuse

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Open, second round

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Open, second round

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, first round

4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Open, second round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, second round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Bellevue West (Neb.) at Millard West (Neb.)

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Brentwood (Tenn.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, LG at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Toronto

5 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Miami, Game 1

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

8 p.m.: MASN, Fox Sports 1, Washington at Miami, Game 2

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Oakland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2 UFC preview

NBA

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 1, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers

RUNNING

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "ESPN Films: The Infinite Race"

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Gold Coast at Manly-Warringah

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Wests at Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

SOCCER

2:25 p.m.: ESPN, Bundesliga, Schalke at Bayern Munich

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Baylor at Texas Tech

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Miss. State at Auburn

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Tijuana

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), The Citadel at Virginia

