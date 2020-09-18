Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight: ESPN2, Melbourne at Essendon
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300 (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Campbell at Coastal Carolina
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 19 (shortened reruns at 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)
FIELD HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Syracuse
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Peacock (streaming), U.S. Open, second round
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, U.S. Open, second round
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, first round
4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Open, second round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, second round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Bellevue West (Neb.) at Millard West (Neb.)
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Brentwood (Tenn.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, LG at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Toronto
5 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Miami, Game 1
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
8 p.m.: MASN, Fox Sports 1, Washington at Miami, Game 2
10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Oakland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2 UFC preview
NBA
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference finals, Game 1, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers
RUNNING
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "ESPN Films: The Infinite Race"
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Gold Coast at Manly-Warringah
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Wests at Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
SOCCER
2:25 p.m.: ESPN, Bundesliga, Schalke at Bayern Munich
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Baylor at Texas Tech
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Miss. State at Auburn
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Juarez at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of Italian Open
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), The Citadel at Virginia
