Sports TV listings for Friday Sept. 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, announcement of ACC preseason media poll and preseason All-ACC team
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 7
GOLF
6 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucia Masters, second round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, first round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU, IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Kentucky Oaks
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, doubleheader
4 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta, doubleheader
5 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, doubleheader
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Miami at Tampa Bay
10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC preview (same-day tape)
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, RedBud National, at Buchanan, Mich. (same-day tape)
NBA
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Toronto vs. Boston
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 1, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers
NHL
TBA: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 7, Dallas vs. Colorado
TBA: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 7, Vegas vs. Vancouver (if necessary)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at South Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, Sydney at Canberra
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Nations League, Austria vs. Norway
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, third round
6 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round
7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, third round
7 p.m. ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Brussels
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Brussels (same-day tape)
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago vs. Washington
