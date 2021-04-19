Sports TV listings for Monday April 19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Philadelphia
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at Philadelphia
7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Oklahoma City at Washington
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Kyle Trask"
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "QB21 With Kirk Hersbreit: Trey Lance"
NHL
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Dallas
10 p.m.; NHL Network, San Jose at Vegas
SOCCER
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League Hall of Fame selections announcement
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leeds
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina
SURFING
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul
4 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.
6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.