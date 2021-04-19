 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday April 19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Philadelphia

NBA 

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at Philadelphia

7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Oklahoma City at Washington

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit: Kyle Trask"

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "QB21 With Kirk Hersbreit: Trey Lance"

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Dallas

10 p.m.; NHL Network, San Jose at Vegas

SOCCER 

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League Hall of Fame selections announcement

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leeds 

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina

SURFING

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, at Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

4 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, quarterfinal, at Omaha, Neb.

