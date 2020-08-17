You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 17
Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 17

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, announcement of SEC weekly schedules

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, final round, at Thomastown, Ireland (taped Sunday)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, San Diego at Texas

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at Arizona

MISCELLANEOUS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, ESPNEWS, "Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin" (debut)

Noon: NBC Sports Network, "The Rich Eisen Show" (return)

Noon: ESPNEWS, "Greeny" (debut)

2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, "The Max Kellerman Show" (debut)

4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, "Chiney and Golic Jr." (debut)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Utah vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Brooklyn vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Philadelphia vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, at Toronto

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Colorado vs. Arizona, at Edmonton

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Boston vs. Carolina, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 4, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton

SOCCER

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, semifinal, Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, at Dusseldorf, Germany (same-day tape)

