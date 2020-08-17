Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, announcement of SEC weekly schedules
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, final round, at Thomastown, Ireland (taped Sunday)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, San Diego at Texas
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at Arizona
MISCELLANEOUS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, ESPNEWS, "Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin" (debut)
Noon: NBC Sports Network, "The Rich Eisen Show" (return)
Noon: ESPNEWS, "Greeny" (debut)
2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, "The Max Kellerman Show" (debut)
4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, "Chiney and Golic Jr." (debut)
NBA
1:30 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Utah vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Brooklyn vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 1, Philadelphia vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 1, Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, at Toronto
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 4, Colorado vs. Arizona, at Edmonton
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 4, Boston vs. Carolina, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 4, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton
SOCCER
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, semifinal, Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, at Dusseldorf, Germany (same-day tape)
