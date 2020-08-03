You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV Listings for Monday Aug. 3
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Fox Sports 1, Richmond at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-North Carolina

GOLF

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, "Morning Drive"

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Golf Channel Live from the PGA Championship"

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, LG at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

9 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Carolina Insider" (new)

NBA

1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Toronto vs. Miami, at Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Seeding Games, Denver vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Memphis vs. New Orleans, at Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Winnipeg vs. Calgary, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Washington vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton (NHL Network airing entire game)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2, Chicago vs. Edmonton, at Edmonton

SOCCER

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC women's championship, Virginia-North Carolina

SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2012 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Palermo Ladies Open

