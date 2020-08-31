 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 31
Sports TV listings for Monday Aug. 31

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Fox Sports 1, Adelaide at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Advanced Gas Distributors Inc. 200, at Winchester, N.H. (taped Sunday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC" (return)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, game to be announced

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, San Diego at Colorado

NBA

6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1, Miami vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 6, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL 

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 5, Boston vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto

9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 5, Dallas vs. Colorado, at Edmonton

SOCCER

5 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League preview

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Pendley vs. Team Fagan, at Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Wagner vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open: first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Chicago vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla.

