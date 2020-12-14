Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 14

GOLF
9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, resumption of final round, at Houston
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2020 World Series documentary
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Sam Houston State at LSU
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Radford
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, William and Mary at George Washington
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Central Arkansas at Mississippi
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Creighton
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Northern Colorado at Colorado
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, New Orleans at Miami
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress)
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Baltimore at Cleveland
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Colorado
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisiana at LSU
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas Tech at Baylor
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Northwestern
