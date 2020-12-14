 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 14
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 14

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, resumption of final round, at Houston

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2020 World Series documentary

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Sam Houston State at LSU

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Radford

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, William and Mary at George Washington

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Central Arkansas at Mississippi

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Creighton

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Northern Colorado at Colorado

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, New Orleans at Miami

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress)

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Baltimore at Cleveland

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Colorado

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisiana at LSU

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas Tech at Baylor

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Northwestern

