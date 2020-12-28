 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 28
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 28

Mark Shaver

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Wisconsin

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Arizona

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Talking to GOATs with Jim Gray"

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at L.A. Lakers

NFL

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Buffalo at New England

SKIING

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Bormio, Italy (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Bormio, Italy

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace

12:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Chelsea

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Samford at Vanderbilt

