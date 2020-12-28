Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 28

MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Wisconsin
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Arizona
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "Talking to GOATs with Jim Gray"
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at L.A. Lakers
NFL
8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Buffalo at New England
SKIING
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Bormio, Italy (same-day tape)
5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Bormio, Italy
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace
12:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Chelsea