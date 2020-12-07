 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 7
Sports TV listings for Monday Dec. 7

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Race Hub, "Best Of" features, Part I

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech weekly press conference

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network, 1983 NCAA Tournament, N.C. State vs. Pepperdine

4 p.m.; ACC Network, 1983 NCAA Tournament, N.C. State vs. UNLV

6 p.m.; ACC Network, 1983 Final Four, N.C. State vs. Georgia

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, 1983 NCAA championship, N.C. State vs. Houston

9 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC: V Week Special" about the late Jim Valvano, Kay Yow and Stuart Scott

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Northern Arizona at Arizona

NFL

5 p.m.; WFXR, Washington at Pittsburgh (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, NFL Network, Buffalo at San Francisco

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Brighton & Hove

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference final, Minnesota at Seattle

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida Atlantic at Florida

