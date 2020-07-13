Sports TV listings for Monday July 13
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Monday July 13

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Clemson-N.C. State game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech game

3 p.m.: SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," return of live telecasts

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1999 North Carolina-Georgia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Miami

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Cincinnati-Louisville game

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 18

Noon: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1991 Baltimore combined no-hitter

MISCELLANEOUS

4 p.m.: ESPN, "Jalen & Jacoby," return of 30-minute show

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Highly Questionable," return of 30-minute show

5 p.m.: ESPN, "Around the Horn," return of 30-minute show

5:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Pardon the Interruption," return of 30-minute show

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington, Golf Channel, "Race and Sports In America: Conversations," new special with Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and others

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Stakes & Plates" (new)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, D.C. vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla. (rescheduled from Sunday)

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Manchester United

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, OL Reign vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Oklahoma City at Tulsa

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, LA FC vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. Galaxy vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Chanel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals; GVC Eastern European Championship

1 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

5 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News