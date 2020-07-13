Sports TV listings for Monday July 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Clemson-N.C. State game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech game
3 p.m.: SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," return of live telecasts
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1999 North Carolina-Georgia Tech game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2001 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Miami
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Cincinnati-Louisville game
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Tour de France, Stage 18
Noon: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 1991 Baltimore combined no-hitter
MISCELLANEOUS
4 p.m.: ESPN, "Jalen & Jacoby," return of 30-minute show
4:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Highly Questionable," return of 30-minute show
5 p.m.: ESPN, "Around the Horn," return of 30-minute show
5:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Pardon the Interruption," return of 30-minute show
7 p.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Washington, Golf Channel, "Race and Sports In America: Conversations," new special with Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and others
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Stakes & Plates" (new)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, D.C. vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla. (rescheduled from Sunday)
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Manchester United
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, OL Reign vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Oklahoma City at Tulsa
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, LA FC vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, L.A. Galaxy vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Chanel, bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals; GVC Eastern European Championship
1 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Vegas vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
5 p.m.: ESPN2, World TeamTennis, Washington vs. New York, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Philadelphia vs. Orange County, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.