Sports TV listings for Monday July 20
Sports TV listings for Monday July 20

Mark Shaver

BOWLING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 1, at Jupiter, Fla.

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes No. 2, at Jupiter, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl, UVa-Pittsburgh

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2005 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State

CYCLING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, virtual Tour de France (new)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, LG at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore at Philadelphia (taped Sunday)

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 World Series, Game 7

6 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Washington at Baltimore

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels at San Diego

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco at Oakland (delayed tape)

MISCELLANEOUS

8:30 a.m.: SEC Network, "Best of Marty & McGee's Show and Tell"

NBA

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Wizards District Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming (new)

NFL

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Pro Football Talk Live" (return)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Inter Miami vs. N.Y. City FC, at Orlando, Fla.

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Sheffield

1 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Newcastle at Brighton & Hove

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's championship, UVa-Georgetown

7 p.m.: ESPN2, United Soccer League, Loudoun United at Hartford

8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Philadelphia vs. Orlando, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; World TeamTennis match between Philadelphia and Springfield; World TeamTennis match between Chicago and San Diego; GVC Eastern European Championship

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, World TeamTennis, New York vs. Orange Country, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

