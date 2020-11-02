Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 2

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech weekly press conference
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia weekly press conference
HORSE RACING
9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Melbourne, Australia
NFL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants
SOCCER
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Bromwich at Fulham
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Leeds
SWIMMING
10 a.m. CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters
