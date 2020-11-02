 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 2
AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech weekly press conference

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia weekly press conference

HORSE RACING

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Melbourne, Australia

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants

SOCCER

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Bromwich at Fulham

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Leeds

SWIMMING

10 a.m. CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

