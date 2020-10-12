 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 12
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech press conference

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia press conference

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: MASN, Virginia at North Carolina

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Kiwoom at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: TBS, American League Championship Series, Game 2, Houston vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego

8 p.m.: WFXR, National League Championship Series, Game 1, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Arlington, Texas

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Chargers at New Orleans

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of St. Petersburg Open and bett1HULKS Indoors

