Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 19
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 19

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech weekly press conference

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia weekly press conference

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, LG at KT

NFL

5 p.m.: WFXR, NFL  Network, Kansas City at Buffalo (pregame show at 4:30 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Dallas

SOCCER

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at West Bromwich Albion

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leeds United

SWIMMING

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Ostrava Open, European Open and bett1HULKS Championships

