Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Duke at Virginia Tech (taped Saturday)
GOLF
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, first round, at Fayetteville, Ark.
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 1, Houston vs. Oakland, at Los Angeles
8 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego
MARATHON
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, London Marathon, wheelchair races (taped)
NFL
7 p.m.: WDBJ, New England at Kansas City
8:50 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at Green Bay
SOCCER
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Special"
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, UAB at Clemson
TENNIS
6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, round of 16, at Paris
