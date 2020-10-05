 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 5
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 5

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Duke at Virginia Tech (taped Saturday)

GOLF

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, first round, at Fayetteville, Ark.

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 1, Houston vs. Oakland, at Los Angeles

8 p.m.: TBS, American League Division Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, at San Diego

MARATHON

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, London Marathon, wheelchair races (taped)

NFL

7 p.m.: WDBJ, New England at Kansas City

8:50 p.m.: ESPN, Atlanta at Green Bay

SOCCER

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Special"

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, UAB at Clemson

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, round of 16, at Paris

