Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 14
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 14

Mark Shaver

KOREAN  BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at KT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee, doubleheader

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Seattle

10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: The Road Home To Virginia"

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants

10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Tennessee at Denver

NHL 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 5, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton

SOCCER 

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Sheffield United

3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove 

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League weekly highlights show

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, at Rome

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, at Rome

