Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 14

KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee, doubleheader
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Seattle
10:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: The Road Home To Virginia"
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants
10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Tennessee at Denver
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference finals, Game 5, Dallas vs. Vegas, at Edmonton
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Sheffield United
3:15 p.m.: Peacock (streaming), Premier League, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Nations League weekly highlights show
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, at Rome
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, at Rome
