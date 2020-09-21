 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 21
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 21

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Houston at Seattle

NFL

8 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, New Orleans at Las Vegas (traditional telecast)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, New Orleans at Las Vegas (alternative telecast with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and special guests)

NHL

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Awards Show (Calder, Hart, Norris, Lindsay and Vezina awards)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, at Edmonton

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open singles finals; Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; and French Open qualifying

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; and French Open qualifying

