Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 21

KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
6:30 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Houston at Seattle
NFL
8 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, New Orleans at Las Vegas (traditional telecast)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, New Orleans at Las Vegas (alternative telecast with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and special guests)
NHL
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Awards Show (Calder, Hart, Norris, Lindsay and Vezina awards)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Stanley Cup Final, Game 2, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, at Edmonton
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open singles finals; Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; and French Open qualifying
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hamburg European Open; Internationaux de Strasbourg; and French Open qualifying
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!