 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 28
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Semifinals 1, at Centreville

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA League, Division Semifinals 2, at Centreville

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Road Cycling World Championships, women's time trial, at Imola, Italy (taped)

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, SK at NC

NFL

8:15 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas City at Baltimore (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

NHL 

8 p.m.: WSLS, Stanley Cup final, Game 6, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, at Edmonton

SOCCER 

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, 2021 Gold Cup Draw 

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, at Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open, first round  at Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday): MASN2, Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour French Open, first round, at Paris

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert