 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Saturday April 17
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday April 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One Italy, qualifying

11 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.; Peacock Premium, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, practice

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ToyotaCare 250 (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

5:55 p.m.; Peacock Premium, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying (same-day tape)

AXE THROWING

10 a.m.; ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, U.S. Open (taped)

BOXING

4 p.m.; WFXR, "Countdown: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola"

5 p.m.; WFXR, "Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola"

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBC Fight Night prelims, at Los Angeles

8 p.m.; WFXR, Super Welterweights, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford, doubleheader

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia

4 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Miami Spring Game

Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. Spring Game

1 p.m.; ESPN, Alabama Spring Game

1:30 p.m,; WWCW, The Citadel at VMI

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Richmond at James Madison

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League championship, Holy Cross at Bucknell

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah Spring Game

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Bayou Classic, Grambling St. at Southern 

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal Spring Game

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Alabama A&M at Alabama St.

FIGURE SKATING

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Team Trophy (delayed tape)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Austrian Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Second Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Final Round

GYMNASTICS 

3:30 p.m.; WSET, NCAA women's championships, finals

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, NCAA men's championships

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.; WWCW, Mountain View at William Fleming (taped)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

LACROSSE 

11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Women, Colgate at Navy

Noon; ESPNU, College Men, Utah at Virginia

Noon; Fox Sports 2, College Men, Denver at Georgetown

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at Duke

3 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.; ESPN3, College Women, Radford at High Point

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Texas

7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress)

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at L.A. Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; Peacock Premium, AMA Supercross, qualifying

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship

NBA

4:45 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers

7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Golden State at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

12:30 p.m.; ESPN, "QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit: Trevor Lawrence"

2 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL"

3 p.m.; ESPN, "QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit: Mac Jones"

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, "QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit: Justin Fields"

NHL 

12:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia

3 p.m.; WSLS, Pittsburgh at Buffalo

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Chicago at Detroit

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at Winnipeg (same-day tape)

RODEO

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Utah at San Diego

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle

11:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Fiorentina at Sassuolo

1 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, "Match of the Week," Aston Villa at Liverpool (taped)

2 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, "Match of the Week," Manchester United at Tottenham (taped)

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, College Men, Big East final, Seton Hall at Georgetown

3:05 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Sheffield at Wolverhampton

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten final, Penn St. at Indiana

6 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Austin at LA FC (pregame show at 5:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Washington at Stanford

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, game for ACC's automatic NCAA bid, Pittsburgh at Clemson

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at D.C.

SOFTBALL

Noon; MASN2, Boston College at Clemson, doubleheader

Noon; SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Notre Dame, doubleheader

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, doubleheader

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Michigan

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Alabama

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Missouri

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwestern at Iowa

5 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Washington, doubleheader

SURFING

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of Monte Carlo Open, MUSC Health Women's Open and Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert