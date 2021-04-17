Sports TV listings for Saturday April 17

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One Italy, qualifying
11 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.; Peacock Premium, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, practice
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ToyotaCare 250 (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
5:55 p.m.; Peacock Premium, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, qualifying (same-day tape)
AXE THROWING
10 a.m.; ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, U.S. Open (taped)
BOXING
4 p.m.; WFXR, "Countdown: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola"
5 p.m.; WFXR, "Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola"
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBC Fight Night prelims, at Los Angeles
8 p.m.; WFXR, Super Welterweights, Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford, doubleheader
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Miami Spring Game
Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. Spring Game
1 p.m.; ESPN, Alabama Spring Game
1:30 p.m,; WWCW, The Citadel at VMI
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Richmond at James Madison
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League championship, Holy Cross at Bucknell
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah Spring Game
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Bayou Classic, Grambling St. at Southern
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal Spring Game
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Alabama A&M at Alabama St.
FIGURE SKATING
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Team Trophy (delayed tape)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Austrian Open, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Second Round
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
3:30 p.m.; WSET, NCAA women's championships, finals
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, NCAA men's championships
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.; WWCW, Mountain View at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Women, Colgate at Navy
Noon; ESPNU, College Men, Utah at Virginia
Noon; Fox Sports 2, College Men, Denver at Georgetown
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at Duke
3 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.; ESPN3, College Women, Radford at High Point
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Texas
7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress)
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at L.A. Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims
10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum
MOTORCYCLES
1 p.m.; Peacock Premium, AMA Supercross, qualifying
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship
NBA
4:45 p.m.; ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers
7:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Golden State at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
12:30 p.m.; ESPN, "QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit: Trevor Lawrence"
2 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL"
3 p.m.; ESPN, "QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit: Mac Jones"
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, "QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit: Justin Fields"
NHL
12:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Philadelphia
3 p.m.; WSLS, Pittsburgh at Buffalo
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Chicago at Detroit
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at Winnipeg (same-day tape)
RODEO
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Utah at San Diego
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle
11:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Serie A, Fiorentina at Sassuolo
1 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, "Match of the Week," Aston Villa at Liverpool (taped)
2 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, "Match of the Week," Manchester United at Tottenham (taped)
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, College Men, Big East final, Seton Hall at Georgetown
3:05 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Sheffield at Wolverhampton
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten final, Penn St. at Indiana
6 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Austin at LA FC (pregame show at 5:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Washington at Stanford
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, game for ACC's automatic NCAA bid, Pittsburgh at Clemson
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at D.C.
SOFTBALL
Noon; MASN2, Boston College at Clemson, doubleheader
Noon; SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Notre Dame, doubleheader
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, doubleheader
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Michigan
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Alabama
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwestern at Iowa
5 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Washington, doubleheader
SURFING
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of Monte Carlo Open, MUSC Health Women's Open and Billie Jean King Cup playoffs