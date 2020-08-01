Sports TV listings for Saturday, Aug. 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, GWS at Gold Coast
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying
BOXING
2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: 42 to 1"
3 p.m.: WSET, 1990 Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson fight
4 p.m.: WSET, "E60: The Mike Tyson Collection"
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBO Junior Featherweight Championship, Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo; super bantamweights, Tramaine Williams vs. Ra’eese Aleem; light heavyweights, Joe George vs. Marcos Escudero, at Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game
FISHING
Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, Third Round
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
1 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Championship preview
2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Second Round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, at Toledo, Ohio
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Third Round, at Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bing Crosby Stakes, at Del Mar, Calif.
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Hanwha at LG
LACROSSE
1 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Redwoods, at Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Detroit
7 p.m.: WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, at Las Vegas
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road Atlanta, Day 1
NBA
1:15 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Miami vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Utah vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, at Toronto
3 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Chicago vs. Edmonton, at Edmonton
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto
8 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, at Toronto
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Winnipeg vs. Calgary, at Edmonton
RUGBY
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Auckland
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Canterbury
2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Melbourne
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, FA Cup preview
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), FA Cup final, Arsenal vs. Chelsea, at London
8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, San Jose vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, N.Y. City FC vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, semifinal, Chicago vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Minnesota vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.
