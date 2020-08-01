You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Saturday, Aug. 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, GWS at Gold Coast

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying

BOXING

2 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: 42 to 1"

3 p.m.: WSET, 1990 Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson fight

4 p.m.: WSET, "E60: The Mike Tyson Collection"

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBO Junior Featherweight Championship, Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo; super bantamweights, Tramaine Williams vs. Ra’eese Aleem; light heavyweights, Joe George vs. Marcos Escudero, at Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

FISHING

Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Indian Open, Third Round

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Championship preview

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Second Round, at Grand Blanc, Mich.

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, at Toledo, Ohio

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Third Round, at Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bing Crosby Stakes, at Del Mar, Calif.

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Hanwha at LG

LACROSSE

1 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Redwoods, at Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Detroit

7 p.m.: WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road Atlanta, Day 1

NBA

1:15 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Miami vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, Utah vs. Oklahoma City, at Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, Seeding Games, L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla.

NHL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, at Toronto

3 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Chicago vs. Edmonton, at Edmonton

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto

8 p.m.: WSLS, Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, at Toronto

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1, Winnipeg vs. Calgary, at Edmonton

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Auckland

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Canterbury

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Melbourne

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, FA Cup preview

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), FA Cup final, Arsenal vs. Chelsea, at London

8 p.m.: ESPN2, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, San Jose vs. Minnesota, at Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLS is Back Tournament, quarterfinal, N.Y. City FC vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

2:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World TeamTennis, semifinal, Chicago vs. Orlando, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Minnesota vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles vs. Seattle, at Bradenton, Fla.

