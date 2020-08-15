You have permission to edit this article.
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 15
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Essendon at St. Kilda

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at West Coast

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying, at Barcelona

3 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, qualifying

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series,UNOH 188, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"

BOXING

4 p.m.: ESPN, lightweights, Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor, at London

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC Super Middleweight Championship, David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo; lightweights, Rolando Romero vs. Jackson Marinez; heavyweights, Otto Wallin vs. Travis Kauffman, at Uncasville, Conn.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 4 (delayed tape)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour. Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (new Korn Ferry Tour program)

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape)

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, third round, at Akron, Ohio

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, third round

7 p.m.: Golf Channnel, U.S. Amateur, semifinals, at Bandon, Ore.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, third round, at Thomastown, Ireland

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon: ESPNU, GEICO City Series, third-place game, at Glendale, Wis.

3 p.m.: ESPNU, GEICO City Series, championship, at Glendale, Wis.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: MASN, live races

5 p.m.: WSLS, Alabama Stakes and Saratoga Derby Invitational, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m. Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, doubleheader

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Legend of Charlie Ward"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.: WSET, UFC preview (live)

7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 252 prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 252, Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, Loretta Lynn's National, Moto 2, at Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (taped)

NBA

2:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference Play-In Game, Memphis vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

5 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

NHL

Noon: WSLS, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Boston vs. Carolina, at Toronto

3 p.m.: CNBC, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Colorado vs. Arizona, at Edmonton

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, at Toronto

8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Vegas vs. Chicago, at Edmonton

RUGBY

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Catalans at Wakefield

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Warrington at Huddlesfield

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Manly Sea at Newcastle

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's semifinal, Virginia-Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's final, Virginia-Georgetown

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open, semifinals, at Lexington, Ky.

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, Herculis Meet, at Monaco (taped Friday)

WNBA

Noon: ESPN, Washington vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.: ESPN, Los Angeles vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla

