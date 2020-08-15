Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Essendon at St. Kilda
4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at West Coast
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying, at Barcelona
3 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, qualifying
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series,UNOH 188, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download"
BOXING
4 p.m.: ESPN, lightweights, Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor, at London
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC Super Middleweight Championship, David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo; lightweights, Rolando Romero vs. Jackson Marinez; heavyweights, Otto Wallin vs. Travis Kauffman, at Uncasville, Conn.
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 4 (delayed tape)
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour. Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape)
2 p.m.: WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (new Korn Ferry Tour program)
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, third round, at Akron, Ohio
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, third round
7 p.m.: Golf Channnel, U.S. Amateur, semifinals, at Bandon, Ore.
5 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Celtic Classic, third round, at Thomastown, Ireland
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Noon: ESPNU, GEICO City Series, third-place game, at Glendale, Wis.
3 p.m.: ESPNU, GEICO City Series, championship, at Glendale, Wis.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.: MASN, live races
5 p.m.: WSLS, Alabama Stakes and Saratoga Derby Invitational, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m. Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, doubleheader
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7:30 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Legend of Charlie Ward"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.: WSET, UFC preview (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 252 prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 252, Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier, at Las Vegas
MOTORCYCLES
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, Loretta Lynn's National, Moto 2, at Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (taped)
NBA
2:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference Play-In Game, Memphis vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
5 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League
NHL
Noon: WSLS, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Boston vs. Carolina, at Toronto
3 p.m.: CNBC, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Colorado vs. Arizona, at Edmonton
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, at Toronto
8 p.m.: WSLS, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Vegas vs. Chicago, at Edmonton
RUGBY
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Catalans at Wakefield
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Super League, Warrington at Huddlesfield
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Manly Sea at Newcastle
SOCCER
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's semifinal, Virginia-Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men's final, Virginia-Georgetown
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, quarterfinal, Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Top Seed Open, semifinals, at Lexington, Ky.
TRACK AND FIELD
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, Herculis Meet, at Monaco (taped Friday)
WNBA
Noon: ESPN, Washington vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.: ESPN, Los Angeles vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Minnesota, at Bradenton, Fla
