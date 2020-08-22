 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 22
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 22

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Brisbane

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Dale Jr. Download" (new)

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at noon)

2 p.m. and 3 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Jam (taped)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 311, at Dover, Del. (prerace coverage starts at 3 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge, at Virginia International Raceway (same-day tape)

BOXING

8 p.m.: WFXR, Welterweights, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Welterweights, Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach, at Los Angeles

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, "World of X Games," Real BMX 2020 (new)

FISHING

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, at Lake St. Clair

GOLF

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, third round, at Troon, United Kingdom

Noon: WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, third round, at Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, third round, at Norton, Mass.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, third round, at Norton, Mass.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, at Arlington, Ohio

3 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa Wales Open, third round, at Newport, United Kingdom (taped Saturday)

HORSE RACING

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.: MASN, live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Lotte at Samsung

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Houston at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview

5:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

4 p.m.: WSLS, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Loretta Lynn's National 2, 250 Moto 2 and 450 Moto 2, at Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

NBA

1 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Milwaukee vs. Orlando, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League

3:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 3, Miami vs. Indiana, at Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPN, Western Conference first round, Game 3, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Western Conference first round, Game 3, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, TicketSmarter Invitational, at Salt Lake City

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, York9 vs. Valour, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

6 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships

WNBA

3 p.m.: WSET, Seattle vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Indiana vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Connecticut, at Bradenton, Fla.

WRESTLING

11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC championships

