Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Collingwood at Carlton
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill.
7 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace coverage on NBC Sports Network starts at 6 p.m.)
BOXING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Thomas LaManna vs. Brian Mendoza, at Los Angeles
8 p.m.: WFXR, WBA Super Welterweight Championship, Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti; super middleweights, Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Legend of Lamar Jackson"
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, College Football Preview
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 Louisville-Virginia game
9 p.m.: ESPN, FCS Kickoff, Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, at Montgomery, Ala.
CYCLING
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, ISPS Handa UK Championship, third round, at Warwickshire, England
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, at Evansville, Ind.
3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, at Rogers, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon: ESPN, Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)
6 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.)
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)
HORSE RACING
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Doosan at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at Philadelphia
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, doubleheader
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Boston
9:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Anthony Smith vs. Aleksander Rakic, at Las Vegas
MOTORCYCLES
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1, at Mason County, Wash.
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Ironman National, Moto 2, at Crawfordsville, Ind. (delayed tape)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, at Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, at Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, at Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon: WSLS,, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 4, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, at Toronto
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 3, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, at Toronto
9:45 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference semifinals, Game 3, Vegas vs. Vancouver, at Edmonton
RODEO
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Stampede at the E, at Guthrie, Okla. (taped)
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Manly Sea at Melbourne
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Women's Community Shield, Chelsea vs. Manchester City, at London
11:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Men's Community Shield, Arsenal vs. Liverpool, at London
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, first stage, Edmonton vs. Valour, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, N.Y. Red Bulls at New England
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited pro league, Purple vs. Orange, at Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited pro league, Blue vs. Gold, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, women's singles final, at Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's singles final, at Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles final, at Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
Noon: CBS Sports Network, New York vs. Las Vegas, at Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.: WSET, Seattle vs. Chicago, at Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m.: WDBJ, Dallas vs. Indiana, at Bradenton, Fla.
