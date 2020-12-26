 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 26
AUTO RACING

Noon; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Series, Pro Lite and Pro2 (taped)

BOXING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, super middleweights, Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez, at Los Angeles

8 p.m.; WFXR, WBA super middleweight championship, David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski, at Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.; WSET, First Responder Bowl, Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana-Lafayette), at Dallas

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, at Mobile, Ala.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, at Orlando, Fla.

EXTREME SPORTS

Noon; WSET, "World of X Games: Real Street Best Trick 2020" (taped)

1 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man, at Bradenton, Fla. (taped)

2 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man final, at Bradenton, Fla. (taped)

GOLF

4 p.m.; WSLS, Payne's Valley Cup (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WSET, Houston at Central Florida

1 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Louisville

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio State at Northwestern

2 p.m.; SEC Network, Nicholls State at LSU

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Virginia vs. Gonzaga, at Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, at Indiana at Illinois

MISCELLANEOUS

3 p.m.; WDBJ, The Musial Awards (taped)

NBA

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Memphis

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Houston at Portland

NFL 

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Tampa Bay at Detroit

4:30 p.m.; Amazon Prime (streaming), Twitch (streaming), San Francisco at Arizona

8:15 p.m.; NFL Network, Miami at Las Vegas

SKIING

3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France (taped)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Newcastle at Manchester City

