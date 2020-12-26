Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 26

AUTO RACING
Noon; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Series, Pro Lite and Pro2 (taped)
BOXING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, super middleweights, Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez, at Los Angeles
8 p.m.; WFXR, WBA super middleweight championship, David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski, at Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.; WSET, First Responder Bowl, Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana-Lafayette), at Dallas
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, at Mobile, Ala.
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, at Orlando, Fla.
EXTREME SPORTS
Noon; WSET, "World of X Games: Real Street Best Trick 2020" (taped)
1 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man, at Bradenton, Fla. (taped)
2 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man final, at Bradenton, Fla. (taped)
GOLF
4 p.m.; WSLS, Payne's Valley Cup (taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WSET, Houston at Central Florida
1 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Louisville
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio State at Northwestern
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Nicholls State at LSU
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Virginia vs. Gonzaga, at Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, at Indiana at Illinois
MISCELLANEOUS
3 p.m.; WDBJ, The Musial Awards (taped)
NBA
5 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Memphis
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Houston at Portland
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Tampa Bay at Detroit
4:30 p.m.; Amazon Prime (streaming), Twitch (streaming), San Francisco at Arizona
8:15 p.m.; NFL Network, Miami at Las Vegas
SKIING
3 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Courchevel, France (taped)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Newcastle at Manchester City