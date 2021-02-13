 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 13
Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 13

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, qualifying

Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, Lucas Oil 200, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (prerace show at 4 p.m.)

BIATHLON

12:30 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Women's 7.5km Sprint, Pokljuka, Slovenia (delayed tape)

BOXING

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO light heavyweight championship, Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov; lightweights, Jackson Marinez vs. Richard Commey, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Johns River

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; MASN, Wake Forest at Florida State

Noon; ESPN, Indiana at Ohio State

Noon; ESPN2, Loyola of Chicago at Drake

Noon; ESPNU, Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Noon; WFXR, UConn at Xavier (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "March Madness Bracket Preview," NCAA tournament committee unveils top 16 seeds at this point in the season

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at VMI

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Auburn at Kentucky

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Butler at Georgetown

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Hofstra at JMU

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse

2  p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Louisiana State

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Michigan State

3 p.m.; WSET, Kansas at Iowa State

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Fordham

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama

4 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at North Carolina State

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Missouri

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers

5 p.m.; WFXR, Villanova at Creighton

6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Virginia

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at Western Kentucky

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at San Francisco

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Washington

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Mary's at Pepperdine

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Cal at Washington State

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at DePaul

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado at California

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UNLV at Boise State

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford

Midnight; ESPNU, UC Irvine at UC Riverside

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ACC Network, Mercer at Duke

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Jacksonville at North Carolina

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Austin vs. Erie, at Orlando, Fla.

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; WSET, UFC 258 pre-show

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 258 prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 258, Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

NBA 

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Phoenix

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Brooklyn at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL 

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at Winnipeg

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Montreal at Toronto

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Chicago

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Vancouver

RODEO

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Built Ford Tough Invitational, at Del Rio, Texas (same-day tape)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Italy at England (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Wales at Scotland (same-day tape)

SAILING

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series, finals (same-day tape)

SKIING

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, Women's Downhill, at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove

SOFTBALL

1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at Georgia Tech, doubleheader

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Kansas at LSU

SPEEDSKATING

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)

TENNIS

8 a.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Round of 16

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Round of 16

9 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Phillip Island Trophy

3 a.m. (Sunday); ESPN2, Australian Open, Round of 16

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Tiger Paw Invitational, at Clemson

4 p.m.; WSLS, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, at Boston

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Penn State

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Radford

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

WRESTLING

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina

