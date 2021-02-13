Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 13

AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, qualifying
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, Lucas Oil 200, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (prerace show at 4 p.m.)
BIATHLON
12:30 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Women's 7.5km Sprint, Pokljuka, Slovenia (delayed tape)
BOXING
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO light heavyweight championship, Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov; lightweights, Jackson Marinez vs. Richard Commey, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Series, at St. Johns River
GOLF
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; MASN, Wake Forest at Florida State
Noon; ESPN, Indiana at Ohio State
Noon; ESPN2, Loyola of Chicago at Drake
Noon; ESPNU, Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Noon; WFXR, UConn at Xavier (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "March Madness Bracket Preview," NCAA tournament committee unveils top 16 seeds at this point in the season
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at VMI
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Auburn at Kentucky
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Butler at Georgetown
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Hofstra at JMU
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse
2 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Louisiana State
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Michigan State
3 p.m.; WSET, Kansas at Iowa State
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Fordham
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama
4 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at North Carolina State
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Missouri
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers
5 p.m.; WFXR, Villanova at Creighton
6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Virginia
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at Western Kentucky
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at San Francisco
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Washington
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Mary's at Pepperdine
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Southern Cal at Washington State
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Providence at DePaul
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado at California
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UNLV at Boise State
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford
Midnight; ESPNU, UC Irvine at UC Riverside
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, Mercer at Duke
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Jacksonville at North Carolina
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Austin vs. Erie, at Orlando, Fla.
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; WSET, UFC 258 pre-show
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 258 prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 258, Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
MOTORCYCLES
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Phoenix
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Brooklyn at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at Winnipeg
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Montreal at Toronto
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Columbus at Chicago
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Vancouver
RODEO
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Built Ford Tough Invitational, at Del Rio, Texas (same-day tape)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Italy at England (same-day tape)
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Wales at Scotland (same-day tape)
SAILING
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series, finals (same-day tape)
SKIING
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, Women's Downhill, at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove
SOFTBALL
1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at Georgia Tech, doubleheader
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Kansas at LSU
SPEEDSKATING
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)
TENNIS
8 a.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Round of 16
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Round of 16
9 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Phillip Island Trophy
3 a.m. (Sunday); ESPN2, Australian Open, Round of 16
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Tiger Paw Invitational, at Clemson
4 p.m.; WSLS, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, at Boston
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Penn State
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Radford
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota
WRESTLING
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina