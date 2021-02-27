 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 27
UTO RACING

11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Diriyah E-Prix, Round 2, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Contender Boats 250, at Homestead, Fla. (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)

BOXING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1,  Dirrell-Davis undercard, at  Los Angeles

8 p.m.; WFXR, Super Middleweights, Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Robert Morris at JMU

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at VMI

3:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Mercer

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite, at Tennessee River

GOLF

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, Third Round, at Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Third Round

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, Third Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, Second Round, at Tucson, Ariz.

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, at Boca Raton, Fla. (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon: WWCW (CW5), Northside at Franklin County (taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Virginia

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia at Syracuse

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; WWCW (CW5), "Hokies All-Access"

Noon; ACC Network, Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Noon; WDBJ, Texas at Texas Tech

Noon; ESPN, Tennessee at Auburn

Noon; ESPNU, Liberty at Bellarmine

Noon; WFXR, Michigan at Indiana (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at DePaul

1 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Washington at Arizona

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at Louisiana Tech

2 p.m.; ESPN, Illinois at Wisconsin

2 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Arkansas

2 p.m.; ESPNU, VCU at Davidson

2 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Clemson

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Marquette at UConn

3 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Lehigh at Lafayette

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Florida at Kentucky

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at San Diego St.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Florida St. at North Carolina

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Kansas St. at West Virginia

4  p.m.; ESPNU, Temple at UCF

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California

4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at George Mason

5 p.m.; WFXR, Creighton at Xavier

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, N. Iowa at Illinois St.

6 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Duke

6 p.m.; ESPN2, S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago

6 p.m.; ESPNU, TCU at Iowa St.

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Stanford

7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Furman at Wofford

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska

8 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at Kansas

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Southern Cal at Utah

8 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. Central at N.C. A&T

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network,Washington St. at Arizona St.

10 p.m.; ESPN, Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

10 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Colorado

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Saint Mary's at BYU

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Oklahoma City vs. Delaware, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Westchester vs. Raptors, at Orlando, Fla.

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC 259 Countdown"

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night

NBA 

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Brooklyn (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Ottawa

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Edmonton

RODEO

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Can-Am Invitational, at Fort Worth, Texas (taped Friday)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Ireland at Italy (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Wales at England (same-day tape)

SKIING

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Val di Fassa, Italy (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at West Bromwich

12:30 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Leeds

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Newcastle

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), JMU at Virginia

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, George Washington at Virginia

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Buffalo at LSU

SWIMMING

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men's championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, semifinals

Midnight: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Singapore Open, doubles final

3 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Singapore Open, singles final

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC indoor championships, at Clemson, S.C.

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Southern Conference indoor championships, at VMI

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Creighton

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Ohio St.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Villanova

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Winter Cup, at Indianapolis

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at UCLA

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, at Dallas

