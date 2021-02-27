Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 27

UTO RACING
11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Diriyah E-Prix, Round 2, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Contender Boats 250, at Homestead, Fla. (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)
BOXING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Dirrell-Davis undercard, at Los Angeles
8 p.m.; WFXR, Super Middleweights, Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Robert Morris at JMU
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at VMI
3:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Mercer
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite, at Tennessee River
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, Third Round, at Bradenton, Fla.
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Third Round
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, Third Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, Second Round, at Tucson, Ariz.
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, at Boca Raton, Fla. (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon: WWCW (CW5), Northside at Franklin County (taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Tech at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Virginia at Syracuse
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; WWCW (CW5), "Hokies All-Access"
Noon; ACC Network, Syracuse at Georgia Tech
Noon; WDBJ, Texas at Texas Tech
Noon; ESPN, Tennessee at Auburn
Noon; ESPNU, Liberty at Bellarmine
Noon; WFXR, Michigan at Indiana (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at DePaul
1 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Washington at Arizona
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at Louisiana Tech
2 p.m.; ESPN, Illinois at Wisconsin
2 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Arkansas
2 p.m.; ESPNU, VCU at Davidson
2 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Clemson
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Marquette at UConn
3 p.m.; WSET, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Lehigh at Lafayette
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Florida at Kentucky
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boise St. at San Diego St.
4 p.m.; ESPN, Florida St. at North Carolina
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Kansas St. at West Virginia
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Temple at UCF
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at George Mason
5 p.m.; WFXR, Creighton at Xavier
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, N. Iowa at Illinois St.
6 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Duke
6 p.m.; ESPN2, S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago
6 p.m.; ESPNU, TCU at Iowa St.
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Stanford
7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Furman at Wofford
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska
8 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at Kansas
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Southern Cal at Utah
8 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. Central at N.C. A&T
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network,Washington St. at Arizona St.
10 p.m.; ESPN, Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
10 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Colorado
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Saint Mary's at BYU
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Oklahoma City vs. Delaware, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Westchester vs. Raptors, at Orlando, Fla.
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC 259 Countdown"
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night
NBA
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Brooklyn (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
12:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New Jersey
1 p.m.; NHL Network, Calgary at Ottawa
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Edmonton
RODEO
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Can-Am Invitational, at Fort Worth, Texas (taped Friday)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Ireland at Italy (same-day tape)
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Wales at England (same-day tape)
SKIING
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Val di Fassa, Italy (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at West Bromwich
12:30 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Aston Villa at Leeds
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Newcastle
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), JMU at Virginia
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, George Washington at Virginia
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Buffalo at LSU
SWIMMING
10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men's championships, at Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, semifinals
Midnight: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Singapore Open, doubles final
3 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Singapore Open, singles final
TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC indoor championships, at Clemson, S.C.
1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Southern Conference indoor championships, at VMI
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Creighton
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Ohio St.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Villanova