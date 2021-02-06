 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 6
BOWLING

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, Central Region Finals, at Jupiter, Fla. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Ohio State

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Omaha at Denver

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, "NBC Sports Edge BetCast" telecast

3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round

3:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Hidden Valley at Cave Spring (taped)

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Oak Hill Academy vs. La Lumeiere (Ind.), at Montverde, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; WWCW (CW5), "Hokies All-Access"

Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Miami

Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Ball State

Noon; ESPN, Alabama at Missouri

Noon; ESPN2, Iowa State at Oklahoma

Noon; WFXR, Seton Hall at Connecticut

Noon; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Butler

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Saint Joseph's

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Clemson

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas at West Virginia

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at St. Louis

2 p.m.; ESPN2, East Carolina at Memphis

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Providence

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Wisconsin at Illinois

3 p.m.; WSET, Texas at Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at South Carolina

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Washington at Oregon

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at UNLV

4 p.m.; ESPN, Pittsburgh at Virginia

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi at Auburn

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue

5 p.m.; WFXR, Creighton at Marquette

6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Furman

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at Wyoming

6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Duke

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Central Florida at Tulsa

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Indiana State at Northern Iowa

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Oregon State

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Georgia

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan State

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Kentucky

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Massachusetts at Rhode Island

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Grambling at Southern

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Colorado

10 p.m.; ESPN, UCLA at Southern California

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Cal State Bakersfield at UC Irvine

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah State at Fresno State

MEN'S LACROSSE

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Towson at Virginia

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Indianapolis

NBA

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Sacramento

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Golden State at Dallas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL 

1 p.m.; WSET, "Peyton's Places: Beast Quake"

1:30 p.m.; WSET, "Peyton's Places: John Elway"

2 p.m.; WSET, "Pro Bowl Celebration" (rerun)

9 p.m.; WDBJ, NFL Honors ceremony, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees announcement, NFL MVP and other awards, at Tampa, Fla.

NHL

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Arizona at St. Louis

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Vancouver at Toronto

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at Calgary

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Anaheim

RUGBY

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, France at Italy (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Scotland at England (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Leicester at Worcester (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Burnley

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Fulham

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Manchester United

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at C.F. Monterrey

TENNIS

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open and Grampians Trophy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPNU, Saint Peter's at Manhattan

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota at Iowa

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Radford

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Florida

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Nebraska

X GAMES

11 a.m.; ESPN2, Women's Snowboard Big Air, at Aspen, Colo. (taped)

