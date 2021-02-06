Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 6

BOWLING
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Players Championship, Central Region Finals, at Jupiter, Fla. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Ohio State
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Omaha at Denver
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m.; Peacock Premium, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, "NBC Sports Edge BetCast" telecast
3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round
3:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Hidden Valley at Cave Spring (taped)
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Oak Hill Academy vs. La Lumeiere (Ind.), at Montverde, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; WWCW (CW5), "Hokies All-Access"
Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Miami
Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Ball State
Noon; ESPN, Alabama at Missouri
Noon; ESPN2, Iowa State at Oklahoma
Noon; WFXR, Seton Hall at Connecticut
Noon; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Butler
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Saint Joseph's
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Clemson
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas at West Virginia
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at St. Louis
2 p.m.; ESPN2, East Carolina at Memphis
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Providence
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Wisconsin at Illinois
3 p.m.; WSET, Texas at Oklahoma State
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi State at South Carolina
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Washington at Oregon
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at UNLV
4 p.m.; ESPN, Pittsburgh at Virginia
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi at Auburn
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue
5 p.m.; WFXR, Creighton at Marquette
6 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Furman
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at Wyoming
6 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Duke
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Central Florida at Tulsa
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Indiana State at Northern Iowa
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Oregon State
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Georgia
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan State
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Kentucky
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Massachusetts at Rhode Island
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Grambling at Southern
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Colorado
10 p.m.; ESPN, UCLA at Southern California
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Cal State Bakersfield at UC Irvine
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah State at Fresno State
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Towson at Virginia
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night
MOTORCYCLES
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Indianapolis
NBA
5 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Sacramento
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Golden State at Dallas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
1 p.m.; WSET, "Peyton's Places: Beast Quake"
1:30 p.m.; WSET, "Peyton's Places: John Elway"
2 p.m.; WSET, "Pro Bowl Celebration" (rerun)
9 p.m.; WDBJ, NFL Honors ceremony, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees announcement, NFL MVP and other awards, at Tampa, Fla.
NHL
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Arizona at St. Louis
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Vancouver at Toronto
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Edmonton at Calgary
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Anaheim
RUGBY
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, France at Italy (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Six Nations, Scotland at England (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Leicester at Worcester (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Newcastle
10 a.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Burnley
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Fulham
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Manchester United
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at C.F. Monterrey
TENNIS
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open and Grampians Trophy
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Saint Peter's at Manhattan
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Minnesota at Iowa
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Radford
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Florida
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Nebraska
X GAMES
11 a.m.; ESPN2, Women's Snowboard Big Air, at Aspen, Colo. (taped)