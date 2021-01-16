 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Jan. 16
COLLEGE HOCKEY 

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Short Program, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate, at Las Vegas

GOLF

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Third Round, at Honolulu

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.; MASN, live races

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN2, "College GameDay" (season premiere)

Noon; MASN, Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Noon; ESPN, North Carolina at Florida State

Noon; ESPN2, Georgia at Mississippi

Noon; WFXR, Ohio State at Illinois

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at St. John's

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), The Citadel at VMI

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, William and Mary at Drexel

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, San Diego State at Utah State (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Western Carolina at Mercer

2 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Auburn

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Michigan at Minnesota

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Butler

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, George Mason at Rhode Island

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Colorado

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Alabama

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Notre Dame

4 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at Texas Tech

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Mississippi State

4  p.m.; ESPNU, East Tennessee State at Furman

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Valparaiso at DePaul

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at UCLA

5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at UNLV

6 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Clemson

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Loyola of Chicago

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon State

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Miami

8 p.m.; ESPN, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

8 p.m.; ESPN2, BYU at San Francisco

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at LSU

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Southern Cal

10 p.m.; ESPN, Gonzaga at St. Mary's

10 p.m.; ESPNU, California at Utah

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon; ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Abu Dhabi

2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC 257 Countdown"

3 p.m.; WSET, ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, at Abu Dhabi

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross preview

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, Round 1, at Houston

NBA 

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Houston at San Antonio

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at Toronto

NFL 

4:35 p.m.; WFXR, NFC Divisional Round, L.A. Rams at Green Bay (pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.; WSLS, AFC Divisional Round, Baltimore at Buffalo (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL 

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Boston at New Jersey

4 p.m.; NHL Network, San Jose at Arizona

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Montreal at Edmonton

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Vancouver at Calgary

RODEO

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Monster Energy Invitational, at Ocala, Fla. (same-day tape)

SAILING

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Bromwich at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Leeds

10 a.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Burnley at West Ham

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Fulham

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium (streaming), Premier League, Southampton at Leicester City

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Club América at Monterrey

SWIMMING

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPNU, North Alabama at Liberty

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Nebraska

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Iowa State at Baylor

WRESTLING

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at VM

